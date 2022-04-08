Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Abstract April Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, today to April 30, Covered Bridge Art Association Gallery, 124 W. Ohio St., Rockville; details, 765-569-9422 or rockvillecoveredbridgeartgallery.com.
Vigo County
• Work day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; registration, Rich@griffinbikepark.com.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m.
Monday
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m. ages 2 to 4, 2:30 p.m. ages 5 to 10, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; park open 1 p.m., details, 812-232-0147.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Mingle with the Mayor, 2 to 3 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Online registration deadline for Swamp Stomp Race, $15 to $20; event is 9:45 a.m. April 16, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; hosted by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club; details, wvrr.org. registration, wvrr.org.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Way of the Cross for Justice program, free, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; presented by Sisters of Providence, for persons of all faiths; details, 812-535-2952 or email jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
April 16
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks/hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Swamp Stomp Race; $15 one-mile fun run, 9:45 a.m.; $20 five-mile run or four-mile walk, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; hosted by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club; details, wvrr.org.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.