Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; wear mask, bring last year’s income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
• Meet-the-author event with Roger Stanley, 10 a.m. to noon CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; books “Prairie’s Edge” ($15) and hardcover “Walking Up Prairie’s Lane” ($30) available for purchase; details, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Red Tail Ranch pop-up spring market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT, The Mill at Sugar Grove, 23065 E. 1625th N. Road, Chrisman; 22 vendors.
Vigo County
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets;; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• City of Wellness: A Showcase for Healthy Living in the Wabash Valley, free, 9:30 to 4 p.m., Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Mussallem Union, 5500 Wabash Ave.; learn ins and outs of healthy living from multitude of integrative health professionals; presented by Maple Center for Integrative Health.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Sunday
Vigo County
• United Campus Ministries Chili Fest “chili-to-go” event, $10 meal, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave.; pre-order meals online until 5 p.m. March 18’ parking lot orders taken, cash or check; orders and online auction, https://ucm.betterworld.org.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Indiana State University Human Rights Day, 9a.m. to 2 p.m., Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; keynote 9:15 a.m., details, 812-535-2810 or jmoon@spsmw.org.
• DeShawn Burrell presentation at Human Rights Day celebration, 1 p.m., DeDe III, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; details, indstate.edu/hrd.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• “American Gypsies: The Cooper Family in Clark County,” free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; Head Librarian Jamie Poorman presents stories, history, legends; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus Silver Unit, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; water show with combined theater and circus elements; admission $10 and up, one free child ticket (age 2-12) with Level 2 or 3 adult ticket, one child free with promo code “FREE”; tickets, 941-704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
March 26
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
