Today
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage patties, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk or juice.
• Backpack and school supply drive, Dorsett Automotive dealerships, today to July 24; Dorsett Hyundai, 74 W. Springhill Road; Dorsett Mitsubishi, 74 E. Springhill Road; and Dorsett Nissan, 105 W. Mayfair Drive; monetary contributions also appreciated.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; more information atterrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Creek Stompin’, $5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ages 5 to 12, Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; explore park and wildlife that lives in creeks and ponds; advance registration required, 812-232-0147.
• Free laundry services, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Online registration deadline for The Mile, Wabash Valley Road Runners Club 4th of July Race, $15 including T-shirt; event July 4, Brown Boulevard, north of Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, to stadium grounds; pick up packets by July 3, Pacesetter Sports, 2831 S. Third St.; registration,wvvr.org.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
