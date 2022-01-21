Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; volunteers trained through AARP Tax-Aide program to assist middle and low-income taxpayers; wear mask, bring last year’s income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
• Cabin Fever reading program, ages 14+, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; get bookmarks at library, marshallillibrary.com or on Facebook, record books read; enter weekly gift card drawing, grand prize for most books read; details, 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Guided ice hike, free, park entrance fee $7 per vehicle, $9 out-of-state, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today and Sunday, Turkey Run State Park, 8121 E. Park Road, Marshall; four routes available, free boot spikes, need to lift legs to 90-degree angle; details, on.IN.gov/turkeyrunsp; registration, turkeyrunicehike.eventbrite.com.
Vigo County
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• “Little Women” (musical, PG), $21, $15 students and youth, 8 p.m., Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; bring proof of COVID vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours, masks required; details, 812-232-7172; tickets, ctth.org or at ticket office.
Sunday
Vigo County
• “Little Women” (musical, PG), $21, $15 students and youth, 2:30 p.m., Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; bring proof of COVID vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours, masks required; details, 812-232-7172; tickets, ctth.org or at ticket office.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Preschool Discoverers: “Over and Under the Snow,” $8 including museum admission, members $3 discount, 9:30 a.m., preschoolers and parents or caregivers, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; learn how polar bears, penguins and seals stay alive; hunt, build, crawl; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers3.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Eva Education Day/International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 10 a.m., CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 3901 S. Third St.; candle-lighting ceremony by Terre Haute South’s STAND Club; Alex Kor on mother Eva Kor’s impact on Holocaust education; also broadcast on Facebook Live.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Jan. 29
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
