United Way of the Wabash Valley hosted its 2021 annual meeting on April 8.
The virtual event, presented by Union Health, brought together donors, volunteers and community partners in a safe way to celebrate overcoming the challenges the past year has presented and how United Way has worked together to provide assistance to over 100 organizations across the Wabash Valley.
New board members were elected by the donors and they include Kelsey Chase with Wright, Shagley & Lowery P.C.; Amy Haworth, a Community Advocate; Kristi Howe with Vigo County Public Library; John Lange, a retiree from Eli Lily; and Amy Naidu with Indiana State University. A new slate of officers was approved to include Hicham Rahmouni of Lugar Center for Rural Health as president, Kristin Craig of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce as secretary and B.J. Riley of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College as treasurer. Recognized for his service to the board was outgoing member Bill Riley.
The United Way recognized outstanding volunteers with the Richard D. Newport Award. They are Christian and Alia Shuck of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, for their work as the Vanguard Society chairs. The Vanguard Society includes United Way donors of $1,000 or more per year. The Solomon Award went to Howe, the co-chair for the United Way’s Community Impact Committee, for her work as the chair of the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
The United Way also created two new awards this year to recognize community partners participation in giving and impact.
The Live United Partner Award went to RHIT to honor its dedication, innovation and success in giving through its United Way Annual Resource Drive. The Impact Champion Award, sponsored by Thompson Thrift, went to Next Step Foundation for its collaboration and dedication to strategically addressing systems-level communitywide issues using a collective impact approach. The foundation’s work on the United Way’s Substance Use Disorder Impact Council is creating new partnerships to creatively tackle a complex problem.
The United Way also recognized Terre Haute Chevrolet for its sponsorship of $10,000 for the Annual United Way Resource Drive Incentive, with the winner, Paul Lapp, announced in January. The giveaway is the 10th year Terre Haute Chevrolet has partnered with the United Way in donating an incentive to encourage community members to donate.
A full list of annual meeting sponsors, additional honorees, links to the videos, and a full recording of the event are available at uwwv.org/event. For more information, visit www.uwwv.org.
