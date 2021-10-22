Union Hospital has been recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, for commitment to infant and maternal health at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Union Hospital earned the 2021 INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.
“We are committed to providing outstanding, safe, quality care to all moms and babies throughout the Wabash Valley," said Kristen Moore, director of Maternal Child Services at Union, "and we are honored to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association with this designation.”
