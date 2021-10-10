The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will host Halloween Happenings events Oct 14, 22 and 23 in Deming Park.
A Trunk or Treat will take place on Oct.14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or while supplies last. Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costume for this third annual un-haunted event.
The annual Haunted Halloween Happenings are scheduled 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. All ages are welcome but, at the parent’s discretion.
Haunted train and hayrides, weather permitting, are $3 each per person. Glow products and fall treats will be available for purchase.
Un-Haunted and Haunted Halloween Happenings GOLD sponsors are McGuire Excavating, Plumbers & Steamers, Riddell National Bank and Terre Haute Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
For more information on both events, call the Torner Community Center at 812-232-0147.
