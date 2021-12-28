Eagles in Flight Weekend, set for Jan. 28 through 30 in Turkey Run State Park near Marshall, Indiana, will feature live bald eagles and other birds of prey. Park visitors also will learn about the birds’ behavior in the Indiana State Parks annual program.
Events include live birds of prey demonstrations, songbird banding, eagle nest driving tours, and an owl prowl. There also will be an online auction supported by the Friends of Turkey Run and Shades State Parks at 32auctions.com/EIF22 that will end at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 29. Auction bidders do not need to attend the Eagles in Flight Weekend. All proceeds go to supporting the parks.
Register for the event at eagles_in_flight_2022.eventbrite.com. Reservations at Turkey Run Inn can be made by calling 877-LODGES1 or by going to IndianaInns.com and using discount code 0128EF.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
