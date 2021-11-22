The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will usher in the 2021 holiday season with Candlelit Holidays at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in Tilson Auditorium inside Tirey Hall at Indiana State University.
Baritone Rick Vale will join the THSO singing holiday favorites such as "The First Noel," "O Holy Night" and "Angels We Have Heard on High." Terre Haute native and soprano
Terre Haute native Caroline Goodwin, a soprano, also takes the stage to perform Adele’s “Laughing Song” from Strauss’s Die Fledermaus, a New Year’s celebration musical theater work. The concert also features a new Hanukkah piece by Peter Jaffe.
Artistic director and conductor David Bowden, now in his 25th season with the THSO, has programmed another holiday concert including a variety of music and styles. The trumpet section will be featured in Leroy Anderson’s festive "Bugler’s Holiday" to open the show. Later in the program, the clarinet section will dazzle audiences with the sweet sounds of Anderson’s "Clarinet Candy."
“Clarinet Candy is incredibly fun to play,” said Samantha Johnson-Helms, principal clarinet and executive director. “It’s very virtuosic and requires excellent technical ability from all three section players. It is quite the workout!”
Jay Ellsmore, principal trumpet and recently appointed professor of music at ISU, will also be featured in Alan Hovhaness’ "Prayer of Saint Gregory."
Rick Vale, an award-winning songwriter/composer and singer/actor originally from Seattle, performs in the Midwest as a vocalist for the acclaimed Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra and Indy-Klez. He has often appeared as guest vocalist with the THSO and is an audience favorite. He has also performed as a featured vocalist for many symphonic orchestras, from Seattle to New York and all places in between.
A new Hanukkah piece composed by Jaffe makes an exciting addition to the concert’s repertoire. The work, "Symph-Hanukkah," includes "Ma'oz tzur" (Rock of Ages), "Mi y'malel" (Who Can Retell?) done in Klezmer style, "Hanukkah chag yafeh" (Hanukkah, Beautiful Holiday), "Blessing over the Hanukkah Lights, Sevivon" (Spinning Top) and "O Hanukkah" (which ends in a blaze of glory). In addition, the "Dreidel Song" weaves its way into much of the medley.
The concert is sponsored by First Financial Bank, Jerry Penman Mitchell, Ross Elliott Jewelers and Ed and Lorna Brett in memory of Lorraine Brett. The THSO presents this concert in memory of David and Jerry Mitchell to honor the significant support they provided over the past several decades.
Per ISU policy, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while indoors at Tirey Hall when not eating or drinking.
Ticket prices for adults are $17, $38 and $54. Low-cost student and youth tickets also are available. To buy tickets visit www.thso.org or call Hulman Center at 812-237-3737.
Supper at the Symphony has returned. A three-course meal will be served in the Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall. The cash bar opens at 5 p.m. and dinner is served promptly at 5:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are $25 per person. Reservations can be made at www.thso.org or by calling the THSO office at 812-242-8476. Reservations close at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
An elevator at the rear of Tirey Hall is available for patrons needing assistance at either event.
Patrons can park for free in the ISU parking garage at 750 Cherry St. between 4 and 11 p.m. on the day of the concert. This parking garage is across the street from Tilson Auditorium with an entrance off Cherry Street. Check www.thso.org for additional parking and travel suggestions related to Candlelit Holidays.
During the performance, the following roads will be closed for Miracle on 7th Street in Downtown Terre Haute: Wabash Avenue from Sixth to Eighth streets and Seventh Street from Ohio to Cherry streets.
