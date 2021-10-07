The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is set to relaunch its THSO Presents! series featuring members of the orchestra for intimate performances of some of the world’s great chamber music.
The performances are set for Oct. 16 and March 5 take place at 4 p.m. in Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Audiences will experience firsthand the collaborative spontaneity that makes chamber ensembles some of the most exciting to watch, the THSO said in a news release. Programs will feature brass quintets, woodwind quintets, string quartets and more.
Sharon Weyser, second horn with the THSO, said, “After 11 years as a member of the THSO, I am so thankful that our new Executive Director Samantha Johnson-Helms has worked to create this chamber music concert series. This series provides the musicians of the THSO a new opportunity to connect with and perform for the Terre Haute community.”
The THSO is also pleased to welcome the award-winning woodwind quintet Volante Winds to Terre Haute for the series. THSO principal oboe Rebecca McGuire and THSO second bassoon Sara Fruehe are founding members of the ensemble. THSO fourth horn Layne Anspach will join the group to sub for founding member Olivier Huebscher.
Now in their sixth season, Volante Winds has received high acclaim in the field of chamber music for their “beautiful sound,” “perfect ensemble,” and “excellent, mature poise.”
The quintet has performed in competitions and festivals throughout the world. Volante Winds will perform Wind Quintet, Op. 79 composed by August Klughardt to close the Oct. 16 program. To learn more about Volante Winds, visit www.volantewinds.com.
The THSO’s new principal flute and ISU flute professor, Angela Reynolds, also will perform on Oct. 16 alongside retired principal keyboard Martha Krasnican. The duo will present Ian Clarke’s Deep Blue, a beautiful work inspired by the ocean and whale song, and Gabriel Faure’s Fantasie, Op. 79.
The Oct. 16 program also will feature a Baroque string trio performing Gaetano Brunetti’s Divertimento Terzo in C Major, L. 147. Members include acting principal viola Esteban Hernández Parra, THSO violinist Shelby Mass, and THSO cellist Kevin Flynn.
Concerts will last about 75 minutes without an intermission. Tickets are $15 (silver), $32 (gold), and $48 (platinum) and can be purchased at thso.org or by calling Hatfield Hall at 812-877-8544. Prices do not include facility and venue fees.
Platinum ticket holders for THSO Presents! concerts will receive an invitation to enjoy a complimentary reception after the concert and an opportunity to meet the musicians.
This chamber concert series is sponsored by Chris Schellenberg in memory of Jim Schellenberg and Lois Alberti. The Oct. 16 performance also is sponsored by Baesler’s Market.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status while indoors at Hatfield Hall.
