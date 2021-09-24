The third annual Terre Haute Bird Festival is scheduled 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, rain or shine, in Dobbs Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.
Several free activities will be in celebration of Terre Haute being awarded the official Bird Town Indiana designation in 2020.
Expert birders will lead hikes throughout the park. In addition, Mark Booth of Take Flight Wildlife Education will bring hawks, owls, falcons and other raptors to the event.
There also will be free kids’ crafts and merchandise for sale.
Event sponsors are Wabash Valley Audubon Society and Terre Haute Parks & Recreation. For more information, call the Dobbs Park Nature Center at 812-877-1095.
