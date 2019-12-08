As a child I loved to get postcards in the mail, especially the ones with a “Wish you were here” message and a picture of a beautiful beach. There was something magical about being transported to different places. In its heyday the postcard was a quick way to communicate with others, and postage was minimal. Postcards were readily available at gas stations, restaurants, drugstores, tourist attractions, and post offices. The Vigo County Historical Museum has a treasure-trove of vintage postcards, some of which have been enlarged for display in the County History area on the second floor.
The first American postcard was developed in 1893 by Morgan Envelope Company of Massachusetts. Later that year the first pre-stamped or “penny” postcard was introduced. Prior to postcards, there was the “mailed card” in an envelope with pictures or images. Development of the postcard was hindered by endless government regulations as to size, color, and printing which divided the postcard’s history into periods: the undivided back, divided back, white border, linen, and photochrom. The divided back from 1907-1915, which permitted messages to appear on the left half of the address side, is considered the “Golden Age of Postcards” when postcards enjoyed vast popularity. The photochrom is the most familiar today.
“Deltiology” is the hobby of collecting postcards, and from pre-Victorian times to modern day, collectible postcards cover all aspects of art, culture and history. A vintage postcard subject listing has over 300 titles from Abraham Lincoln to the Wright Brothers. Postcards document the natural and built landscapes as well as major events, humor, entertainment, sports and other aspects of daily life. Postcards are valuable resources for historians and genealogists — documenting people, places and things. Novelty postcards were made of wood, copper, leather and yes, even coconut.
The advent of e-cards, email and social media resulted in the decline of the postcard for personal communication, but postcards are still used today in business and advertising. Postcards are primarily purchased as souvenirs and for collecting, and of the largest collectible hobbies worldwide, postcards is third only to coins and postage stamps.
When you visit the postcard display at the new Museum, go to the nearby post office exhibit where you can leave a message on a postcard for Museum staff.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open! Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Avenue. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
