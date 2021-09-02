The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter plans to host its Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person on Sept. 18 at the Indiana State University campus.
Registration is at 9:30 a.m. The opening ceremony, followed by the walk, is at 10:30 a.m.
To register and receive the latest updates on the event, visit alz.org/indiana/walk.
The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options will be offered to participate online and “Walk from home” in local neighborhoods. All in-person events will take place outside and implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site.
Funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s support Alzheimer’s Association research and programs for those affected by the disease.
“We are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from this community over the years, and especially in light of the challenges we’ve all faced over the last year and a half,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “... We have continued to offer care and support through virtual education programs, caregiver support groups and the 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900), and we’re now offering both virtual and in-person services. All of those programs are free for those affected, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes that possible.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be closely monitored to ensure that Sept. 18 events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.
