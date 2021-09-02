Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra awarded grant

An Indianapolis-based arts foundation has granted funding to the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra in support of continuing the arts in west-central Indiana.
The Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation Inc. is a private foundation with a mission, “to support charitable organizations that promote or preserve the Arts and Humanities and those that were supported by Mr. Clowes during his life or are similar to those supported by Mr. Clowes,” states a THSO news release.
According to AWCCF, which awards funding during two different grant cycles, the foundation focuses on organizations located in central Indiana. The THSO said it will use the funding to support operating expenses, along with ongoing efforts to expand programming and awareness along the U.S. 40 corridor. During the 2020-21 season, the THSO was able to continue concert and education programming virtually with the support of the A.W. Clowes Foundation.
“As the only professional symphony orchestra in west-central Indiana, this grant will significantly help our efforts to bring our education programs and concert events to audiences in the Wabash Valley and beyond,” said Samantha Johnson-Helms, THSO executive director, in the release. “We are so grateful that the A.W. Clowes Foundation has chosen to invest in the arts in central Indiana.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.