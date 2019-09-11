The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors Housing Fair, a free one-day event, will take place at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28.
They will be promoting housing, and can get you pre-approved to purchase a home. If you want to build or remodel a home, you can speak to the area builder members. Anyone who is looking to buy, sell, build or remodel is welcome to the fair. You can learn from experts on staging and decorating a home.
Title companies and insurance companies will be on hand to answer questions.
Family fun includes bounce houses, games, snacks, pony rides and more. A car show, Ground Ops, a transformer car, and helicopters will also be featured at the event.
