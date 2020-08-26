Terre Haute Parks cancels fall events

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is cancelling its annual fall events. This includes the Community Yard Sale in September and Old Fashion Days in October as well as Un-Haunted & Haunted Halloween Happenings.
"We apologize for any inconvenience but this decision was the best option in keeping everyone safe with the unknowns of COVID-19," the department states in a news release.
For more information, call the Torner Community Center at 812-232-0147 or 812-232-2727.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.