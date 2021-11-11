Terre Haute North students to wrap gifts for a cause

Students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School will wrap holiday gifts in December at aTHN Dance Marathon fundraiser to benefit Riley Children’s Hospital.
People who’d like their gifts wrapped can drop off items from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 through 12 at Terre Haute North, 3434 Maple Ave.
Indiana University hosted the first Dance Marathon in 1991 to honor AIDS patient Ryan White. Today, the Riley Dance Marathon program in Indiana is Riley’s fastest growing fundraising event program with more than 60 high school and collegiate teams.
Terre Haute North started “Dancing for Those Who Can’t” in 2019 as part of a DECA project by students. In its inaugural year the event raised over $8,000. In 2020, the event raised over $14,000. This year’s goal is $10,000.
To help students wrap for a cause:
• All gifts must come boxed and marked with a recipient name in order to be accepted for wrapping. Prices for gift wrapping are $3 for small boxes, $5 for medium boxes and $7 for large boxes.
• In addition, a donation bucket will be provided during drop off with those proceeds to benefit the THN Dance Marathon for Riley Hospital.
• Donations to the THN Dance Marathon can be made by check made payable to THN Dance Marathon, c/o Terre Haute North High School, 3434 Maple Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47804.
• To sign up for gift wrapping sessions, access the THN Gift Wrap Sign Up website at hwww.rileykids.org/ways-to-fundraise/dance-marathons.html.
To learn more about the Riley Dance Marathon, visit https://bit.ly/3n6JmAz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.