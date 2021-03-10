Terre Haute farmers Brad and Amber Burbrink recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen in Terre Haute.
The soup kitchen will use the funds to purchase essential supplies so that it can continue to serve daily meals to those in need, according to an America’s Farmers news release on the Burbinks' participation in the program.
“Due to the pandemic, we have had to serve to-go style lunches since March 2020 and it has certainly lasted longer than anyone expected," St. Benedict's business manager Terran Williams said. "The extra expense of packaging the to-go lunches continues to grow as do the costs to purchase these supplies that are necessary for safe distribution."
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
To learn how to become a recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The 2021 program will kick off on Aug. 1, when farmers will have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
