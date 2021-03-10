Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening. Showers developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.