The Terre Haute Children’s Museum at 727 Wabash Ave. will have new weekly hours, beginning Wednesday.
The museum’s fall operating schedule through Dec. 17:
• Wednesday through Friday: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Ropes Challenge Course closed
• Saturday: Open 9 a.m. to 5 .pm.; ropes 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Sunday: Open noon to 5 p.m.; ropes 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Additional hours will be announced for fall and Thanksgiving breaks.
For more information email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call the children’s museum at 812-235-5548.
