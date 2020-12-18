Terre Haute Children's Museum plans free online New Year's Noon party

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum and more than 10 other museums and science centers in Illinois and Indiana will continue their annual tradition of a New Year’s Noon countdown and celebration.
These museums will host a free online New Year’s Noon Dance Party Countdown featuring The Awesome Squad, a children’s music group out of Decatur, Illinois, who serve up kids’ favorite hits. Families are invited to dance along to the songs before the official countdown to noon. Footage from all participating museums will be shared during the online event.
The free livestream begins at 11:30 a.m. EST on Dec. 31. The link for viewing the event will be shared on Terre Haute Children’s Museum’s website and social media.
Thanks to a generous sponsorship from the ISU Credit Union, New Year’s Noon activity kits are available for free at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum to help children get the most out of the experience. Children can stop by THCM during business hours to assemble their kit with supplies located right by the admission desk. There will be bags for goodies, crowns and decoration supplies, glow necklaces, noise makers, confetti poppers, and cards to commemorate their favorite memory from 2020 and to make goals for 2021. The museum will have expanded business hours Dec. 18 through 30. Visit thchildrensmuseum.com/visit/hours-and-admission to see hours of operation.
With this partnership and dedicated staff, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is working hard to serve the Wabash Valley, even while it has limited hours of operation. The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30% of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. THCM looks forward to fully re-opening when its visitor numbers begin to increase and it is safe.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is at Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. Admission is free for members and children under 24 months. Regular admission is $8 for adults and children over 24 months. Families who participate in qualifying assistance programs can enroll in the Access Pass program, which allows them to visit the museum for just $2 per family member per visit. Visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass to learn more about the program.
For other information, visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.