Terre Haute Children's Choir offers auditions

Terre Haute Children’s Choir is preparing for its grand re-opening for spring semester 2022.
Placement auditions for new members are scheduled 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 in Room 150 of the Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts at 300 N. Seventh St. at Indiana State University.
Children ages 7 to 18 who like to sing can audition. No appointments are needed.
Groups are taught by experienced professionals in the choral field who stress good vocal technique and choral singing habits, musicianship and music reading skills through the use of a variety of choral pieces — all in an atmosphere of encouragement and fun.
Rehearsals will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 26, and conclude with a final concert May 4.
The tuition fee has been reduced to $50 for the semester for all students as an extra incentive to get both new and returning members involved. Full payment must be made prior to the start of rehearsals.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/31z39Rl or call the Community School of the Arts office at 812-237-2528.
