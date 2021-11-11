'Take Back the Night' event set for Wednesday at ISU

A "Take Back the Night" march and rally, organized by GNDR 450 students at Indiana State University, is scheduled for Nov. 17 in the Dede meeting rooms of Hulman Memorial Student Union at 550 Chestnut St. on campus.
The annual event is designed to bring awareness to gender and sexual violence at ISU and in the community. GNDR 450 is a gender studies course at ISU where students explore the artistic, social, political, legal and philosophical foundations of student activism.
A Resource Fair is set for 6 to 7 p.m. in Dede II and III. A program will begin at 7 p.m. in Dede I.
The rally will be followed by a campus march and end with a plate breaking ceremony.
