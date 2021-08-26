After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across Indiana and Illinois are set to "Tackle Childhood Cancer" once again.
Patrick Barrett died in March 2016 from cancer, but his legacy lives on in schools with the Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign.
Parents Molly and Greg Barrett again are challenging participating schools to a donation goal of $150,000 during the month of September. Supporting the effort is the Indiana High School Football Coaches Association, as well as colleges, high schools, middle and elementary schools across Indiana. Greg Barrett is head football coach at South Vermillion High School in Clinton.
Now in its sixth year, the campaign will kick off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute as the Indiana State Sycamores take on Eastern Illinois. Sycamores Tackle Cancer T-shirts will be on sale prior to the game, and a Miracle Minute will take place prior to kickoff as ISU students blitz the stadium grounds for donations.
Funds raised through the campaign support the P.S. We Love You Fund, which is raising money for precision genomics testing at Riley Hospital for Children. Precision genomics targets therapies based on molecular nuances of patients’ specific cancer tumor. Patrick Barrett was one of the first Riley patients to participate in the program, which gives pediatric oncologists the best roadmap of how to treat a child’s cancer.
Visit www.psweloveyoufund.org to learn more about the P.S. We Love You Fund or to donate.
For a full campaign schedule, visit www.psweloveyoufund.org/schedule/
For T-shirts visit www.psweloveyoufund.org/t-shirts
