Clark County, Ill.
• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meets from 10 to 11 a.m. CST Wednesday in Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave. Community Care Systems Inc. presents this free service designed to provide support to grandparents or older relatives who have a child 18 years of age or younger living in the home. For more information, visit www.marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• AA Women's Group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Epworth United Methodist Church, 1414 E. National Ave., Brazil. Big Book 12 and 12. For more information call 812-240-8777.
Vigo County
• Family to Family, a National Alliance on Mental Illness education program, meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and weekly through April 28 in the conference room of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets. The program is free but registration is required by calling 812-239-2317 or emailing elyag49@aol.com.
• Trauma support group, for those who have survived a trauma and are experiencing emotional struggles because of it, meets online at 8 p.m. Tuesday. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Living with Low Vision support group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive. The guest speaker will be Shauna Jatho, bachelor of science in nursing. She is the clinical nurse educator from Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The group will be discussing the condition known as Non–24 and other facts: difficulty falling asleep at night, difficulty maintaining sleep at night, and difficulty staying awake or taking naps during the day. For more information call Danny Wayne Beemer at 812-298-9455, ext. 205, or visit thewillcenter.org.
• Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Beech Street conference room, Hux Cancer Center, 1711 N. 6 1/2 St. For more information contact Mary Ryan at 812-535-2725 or maryryan2@juno.com.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Wabash Valley affiliate for improving the lives of people afflicted by serious and persistent mental illness, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St. For more information, call Cathie Laska at 317-509-7820.
• Loyal Veterans Battalion, a faith-based mission led by veterans, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Dallas Drive and Bono Road, south of Ivy Tech Community College. The group includes support, conversation, hunts and community involvement. Their focus is on the needs of homeless veterans and others. For more information, email fvgdet@gmail.com or visit fvgdet.com.
• GriefShare support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To register, visit griefshare.org/groups/100247.
• GriefShare will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at World Gospel Church, 900 Gardendale Road. This free group is for those grieving the loss of a loved one, using biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. It will include a video seminar and a group discussion, as well as journaling and personal study exercises. Call Ray Rickert at 812-234-3624 or the church at 812-877-2075 for more information.
• Binge eating and trauma support group, for survivors of trauma who struggle with binge eating, meets online from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 22. To register, contact Hope Recovery at hope4christianrecovery.org/support-groups-workshops.html or 765-505-8908.
• Indiana Tobacco Quitline helps Hoosiers quit tobacco. To access the free services, visit quitnowindiana.com or call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).
