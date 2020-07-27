'Stuff the Bus' goes virtual this year

Back-to-school costs can be challenging, but for families struggling financially, they can be crippling.
United Way of the Wabash Valley is partnering with local school corporations to help ease the cost for families in the community.
The Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive is going virtual this year. It is a collaborative event among United Way of the Wabash Valley, Clay Community Schools, North Central Parke Community School Corporation, Northeast School Corporation, South Vermillion Community School Corporation, Southwest School Corporation, and Vigo County School Corporation provides school supplies directly to local children in need.
Visit www.uwwv.org/school by August 7th to select a school district of your choice and order from their Amazon Wish List. Supplies will be delivered directly to the school and distributed by school staff to families in need. If you don’t feel like shopping monetary donations will be accepted thru the website and the most needed supplies will be purchased for the school districts.
All supplies will be distributed by the local school corporations to the children in need. Please contact the United Way office at 812-235-6287 if you need more information or would like to make a direct monetary donation.
“One in five of our local children live in poverty, but having school supplies should not limit their academic success,” stated Richard Payonk, executive dDirector of the United Way of the Wabash Valley. “School administrators tell us that children routinely show up to school without the basic tools they need to do their school work. We are committed to ensuring that all of our children have access to the basic foundation they need to succeed in school to help set them up for lifelong success."
