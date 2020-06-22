The Brazil Concert Band, under the direction of Matthew S. Huber, will stream its final concert from its 2019 BCB Concert Season at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 28.
The concert will be available on Matthew and Melanie Huber's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCARUjaj3AcG7yGFOXr4e27w?view_as=subscriber.
The streaming June series will also be shown on Sunday, June 28, on the Brazil Concert Band's Facebook Page starting at 8 8 p.m.
The Brazil Concert Band will resume live concerts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at the Forest Park Band Shell or Pavilion (if rain). Live concerts will be every Sunday night starting July 5 through August 30.
