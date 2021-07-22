The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College have partnered with Swope Art Museum to present “Stories from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District.”
The exhibit will be on display Aug. 6 through Oct. 4 in the second-floor Lobby and Education galleries of the Swope at 25 S. Seventh St. in Terre Haute. An opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 will feature remarks by Tommy Kleckner, director of Indiana Landmarks Western Regional Office.
Sisters of Providence General Superior Sister Dawn Tomaszewski said the public will get a chance to see how the walls within the buildings around campus “talk” about the rich history of the Woods.
“We’re hoping the historic artifacts, architectural drawings and other precious possessions on display at the Swope will do the talking for us and tell the story of the rich cultural, historical and educational legacy of the Providence community that has inhabited Saint Mary-of-the-Woods since 1840,” Tomaszewski said. We’re grateful to the Swope for allowing the Sisters of Providence and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to share the hidden treasures with the greater Wabash Valley, she added.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District will showcase drawings, photographs, objects and original architectural elements. Many of the historic buildings in the district were designed by the renowned architectural firm Bohlen and Son of Indianapolis.
SMWC President Dottie King is pleased the community will have the chance to see the exhibit. “I am excited to offer an opportunity for those who attend the exhibit to know us better and to recognize the enduring presence of the Sisters of Providence and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in the Wabash Valley,” King said. “We have truly grown up together and our histories are intertwined. I believe that people will be amazed and inspired by the chosen artifacts and I hope that it encourages them to visit our campus and have a new appreciation for our mission.”
The event is coordinated by the Historic District Committee — a collaboration between the Sisters of Providence and SMWC. Chairperson and SMWC Director of Grants Development Susan Dolle said it was important to the committee for the exhibit to feature vignettes of history from the district, making connection to lives and to the value of preservation.
“Since the historic district was placed on the National Register in 2017, the committee has worked to create awareness about this unique, beautiful and historically significant place,” Dolle said. “The buildings reflect a presence and grace befitting the ideals of the founding Catholic religious congregation, the Sisters of Providence and the institution they established as one of the first higher education venues for women in the United States.”
“Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is a treasure of Terre Haute,” said Fred Nation, Swope executive director, about hosting the exhibit. “This exhibit celebrates some of the varied architectural aspects of the campus, home to both the college and the Sisters of Providence. We hope this exhibit will both increase public knowledge about the Woods and encourage more persons to visit the lovely and historic campus.”
The exhibit was made possible through a Historic Preservation Education Grant from Indiana Landmarks, Indiana Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau. Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Historic District Committee had also hosted architectural presentations, open houses and building tours for the public.
For more information, contact the Swope at 812-238-1676 or Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at 812-535-2952; or visit smwhistoricdistrict.org.
Swope Art Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no cost for admission.
