A native of Massachusetts, Horatio Keyes located in Vigo County in 1857 to establish a carriage shop on the west side of Courthouse Square in Terre Haute.
Horatio was a native of Leaminster, Mass., but reared in North Adams, Mass., where he met and married Maria Smith. They had three children: Sanford, Jay and Grace.
A year after he moved to Indiana, he joined the First Baptist Church, where is he was devoted member the rest of his life. Keyes., William S. Clift and Ralph Thompson were known as the “Big Three” of the parish.
In 1865, Horatio united with Samuel H. Thompson to fabricate wheel spokes at First and Poplar streets. The pair introduced Horatio’s patented wooden wheels – the “Keyes Wheel” and the “Sarven Wheel” – three years later.
When the alliance with Thompson ended, Constantine Mancourt and John H. Sykes became his successive partners. In 1876, Keyes & Sykes erected an industrial complex between Eighth Avenue and Beech streets, west of the Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad track.
By 1880, it was producing 12,000 wheels and 1.2 million spokes annually and between three and five rail wagons daily at that location.
When Sykes decided to devote full time to his retail hat business after a devastating fire, Horatio induced Jay H. Keyes, his 21-year old son, to unite with him to form Keyes Manufacturing Co. By 1900, it was popularly known as “The Hub & Spoke Factory,” or the “Hub & Spoke Works,”employing nearly 500 to fabricate carriages, phaetons, buggies and sulkies.
The “woodworking department” devised the body of the coach. The “blacksmith department” made the rings and rods for the wheels. The “set-up department” assembled the components and “the painting department” readied the semi-finished product for the market.
Meanwhile, Horatio convinced Alexander Messmer, owner of Metallic Wood Co. to locate in Terre Haute. Messmer and local investor Louis Duenweg erected a building on the southeast corner of Eighth and Cherry streets, which employed about 200 in the 1890s.
After a fire in 1891, the Keyes sold the wheel business to American Wheel Co., which renamed it, “Standard Wheel.”
The following year Terre Haute Carriage & Buggy Co. acquired the Keyes’ vehicle division, relocating it to First and Wabash to assemble and market U.S mail buggies under a government contract.
In addition, Jay Keyes initiated two new ventures: Automotive Mine-Door Manufacturing Co. and Kentucky Lumber Co.
Crawford Fairbanks, Charles Minshall, Buena V. Marshall and Edward Sendlebach, were among the prominent names who managed Standard Wheel.
In addition to the the Beech Street manufacturing plant (which eventually became Continental Chemical Co.), plants in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan and shops in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne were added.
Jacob Early’s mansion at 671 Ohio Street was the corporate headquarters for Standard Wheel for nearly a decade.
In 1903, Standard Wheel’s Overland Motor Car division built its first “light gasoline” Runabout automobile, with a one cylinder engine and a solid oak frame, at Terre Haute.
Upon Horatio’s death June 10, 1904, at age 74, Jay committed to manage the Wheel Works while maintaining a managerial interest in the Kentucky Lumber Co.
Jay married Anna Warren, daughter of Vigo County pioneer William Warren, and the couple resided in the Warrens’ pioneer residence at 723 S. Sixth St. Jay founded and was initial president of the Terre Haute Golf Club, which became the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Overland Motor Car moved to Indianapolis in 1907.
Almost all meetings held to organize the Terre Haute Golf Club were held at the Keyes residence.
Jay died May 27, 1911 at age 52 after a two-year illness.
The first golf course in Terre Haute, which included five holes on 56 acres, was laid out on Beech Street property owned by Raymond G. Jenckes.
Golf Club House Co. was capitalized with $2,500. Alfred M. Underhill, a civil engineer with the Terre Haute & Indianapolis, designed the clubhouse. Contractor Erasmus M. Cornell built it. Lewis J. Cox, president of Golf Club House Co., the corporation created to build a clubhouse, became course superintendent.
Initial directors of Golf Club House Co. were Frank McKeen, Samuel R. Hamill, Harry J. Baker, Spencer F. Ball and Keyes. Of the initial club constituency, 91 were women
The final golf course at that location, initially referred to as Jenckes Park but having several subsequent names, was formally opened July 1, 1900.
In 1922, the Country Club of Terre Haute abandoned the Jenckes farm site to locate an 18-hole course on larger facilities, south of Terre Haute. The first Allendale site clubhouse was nearly destroyed by fire Oct. 5, 1923 but was reconstructed.
The Phoenix Club, a local Jewish social and recreational organization, maintained and improved the Jenckes farm golf course for nearly 60 years. A clubhouse was constructed in on the property in 1928.
The Phoenix Club sold the property in 1979.
