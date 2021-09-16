St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen has been awarded a $3,500 grant from International Paper’s Terre Haute Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds will support creating a more eco-friendly soup kitchen with biodegradable to-go containers, bags, and flat ware.
Currently, the Soup Kitchen uses Styrofoam and plastics which take a heavy toll on the environment through manufacturing and landfill loading. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that one million tons of, mostly polystyrene (Styrofoam ) resin, plates, cups, glasses, dishes and bowls, and other containers were detected in municipal solid waste landfills in 2018. Polystyrene does not biodegrade and can be incredibly toxic to wildlife and ocean life, while its disintegration can cause greenhouse gas emissions.
“The Creation Care Team at St. Margaret Mary Church are so happy to help St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen become more eco-friendly by applying for this grant on their behalf. We applied for this grant because the need is great in our community for, not only places where residents can get food assistance, but also more sustainable practices that will leave the environment unaffected. This grant is a small step toward making the Soup Kitchen more eco-friendly,” Sarah Knoblock, Creation Care Team Leader.
The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work.
St. Patrick’s Parish engages in several ministries or projects that serve the Terre Haute community, and the Soup Kitchen is the most notable one.
