The Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods have scheduled an open house/hard hat tour session for St. Mary’s Senior Living for Sept. 28.
The appointment-only tour will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on the campus. Those attending will need to sign waivers and wear closed-toe shoes as the site is still under construction.
Applicants who have shown an interest in living at the facility have been invited, but there are still spots available. Reservations can be made for appointment at www.liveatstmarys.com.
St. Mary’s Senior Living, formerly known as Owens Hall, will include 33 one-bedroom apartments and 31 two-bedroom apartments, the rates for which will be based on restricted income.
There also will be four market-rate apartments available. In addition, 20 percent of the units will provide housing opportunities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
In 2015, the Sisters of Providence partnered with Flaherty & Collins Properties of Indianapolis to begin applying for tax credits through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to help finance the project.
In 2018, the project received almost $2 million in tax credits for the repurposing of Owens Hall.
Construction began in 2019 and the housing development is scheduled to open on Nov. 11, 2021.
Built in 1959, Owens Hall was initially used as housing for new members of the congregation. Years later, it was repurposed as a residence hall for sisters and later included administrative offices.
