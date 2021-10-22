Art Spaces Inc.’s next Art Chatter, “A Snapshot of New Media Art,” will feature artists Sala Wong and Wyatt Lawson.
The Nov. 3 event is scheduled 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3pfwLMO and is free for everyone.
Art Chatter is a series of Art Spaces designed to offer an opportunity for community members to share the insights and vision of artists and other creative thinkers through images and conversation.
Wong and Lawson will present an introduction to new media/digital art and how technology-based art is interacting with a built environment. Attendees will be able to view both Wong and Lawson’s work, as well as work by other international new media/digital artists, while leaning how their works interact with urban spaces and people. Participants are invited to submit questions for the artists.
Wong is a new media artist who works between physical and virtual spaces. Her urban interventions explore cultural intersections and issues of diversity. Using large-scale projection, motion graphics and interactivity, her art illuminates the connectedness of spaces and everyday life. She is professor of digital art at Indiana State University. Wong has exhibited her works internationally at such events as the International Symposium of Electronic Art, ACM SIGGRAPH Asia, The Lumen Prize International Exhibition, The Banff Centre, Eurographics and other significant venues throughout United Kingdom, Greece, Holland, Russia, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, United States, Canada, Finland, Estonia and Czech Republic.
Lawson serves as the admissions event coordinator at ISU’s Office of Admissions. He was born and raised in the Terre Haute area where he has a long-standing connection to ISU. As a second-generation Sycamore, Lawson completed his undergraduate degree in fine arts. As an undergraduate student, he studied a mixture of painting and digital art. Where his content concerned concepts of space and identity and their overlap. He is now working on a master’s in education at ISU, researching the experience of queer students and other students who experience discrimination in educational systems.
For more details on Art Spaces or Art Chatter call 812-235-2801, write info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com or like the Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.