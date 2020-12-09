SMWC employee earns Cornell certificate in diversity, inclusion

A Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College staff member has recently completed the Cornell University diversity and inclusion certificate program.
Dee Reed, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, continued her professional development with encouragement from SMWC officials.
She, among about 40 cohort members who finished the program in late November, studied best practices, strategies and were provided with resources to help their respective organizations become more inclusive.
Although the certification was considered training, Reed said the courses really focused on behaviors, which she believes is the key to successfully communicating with the community.
Reed was previously the executive director of marketing and communications and executive director of strategic communications at SMWC, The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was established in August 2020.
