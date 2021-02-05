SMWC alumna, renowned historian to present for Black History Month

Renowned historian on African American women’s history and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College alumna Sharon Harley will present on Thursday “Black History through the Lens of African American Women and the Women’s Suffrage Movement” in celebration of Black History Month.
Harley's presentation, set for 7 p.m. on Zoom, will focus on the vibrant history featuring the perspectives and stories of African American women to show how they have been instrumental in shaping the country.
Harley is a professor and former chair of Afro-American Studies at the University of Maryland. Her research and teaching focuses on the history of Black wage-earning women and Black women’s organizational activities as well as other topics.
“As one of the top historians in the field of Black Women's History, we are honored to have Dr. Harley share the accomplishments and challenges of these remarkable women,” said Reed, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at SMWC.
