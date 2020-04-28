Sisters of Providence announce new Vocations director

Sister of Providence Joni Luna is the new Vocations director for the Sisters of Providence.
A congregation’s Vocations director meets and talks with women who are discerning religious life and how God may be calling them to minister.
Since becoming a Sister of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Sister Joni has ministered at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Terre Haute and directed the Providence Teen Ministry program. More recently, she assisted with an after-school program with inner-city children at Miracle Place in Indianapolis.
Sister Joni was appointed Vocations director for the United States at the General Council’s February meeting. She replaces Sister Editha Ben, who ministered as the Vocations director for the congregation for eight years and is still part of the newly formed Vocation Ministry Team.
“Sister Editha is one of the best Vocation directors in the country,” Sister Joni said. “I am thankful she has agreed to stay on as my mentor. I am looking forward to learning all that she has to teach me about how to walk this sacred journey with women seeking God’s call.
“This new ministry is different in many ways,” Sister Joni added. “For many years, I have been involved in hands-on ministry like teaching, coaching, and working with kids and teens. Now, I am walking with women who are seeking and discerning if God is calling them to religious life with the Sisters of Providence.”
Sister Editha said Sister Joni fits the role’s description of “personal qualities and experience as a woman religious which enable her to represent the congregation’s traditions, values, and charism, transmitting them in a contemporary situation.”
“Sister Joni is very personable,” Sister Editha added. “She makes one feel at home and very comfortable. She is reflective and prayerful. She brings out the best in a person she relates with. She is also bilingual, and she has a gift to intercultural living that surpasses the boundaries of age, color, education, gender, and religion.
“She has the skills in social media and uses other media opportunities, which further promote the image of the Sisters of Providence.”
