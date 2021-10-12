The Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra will begin its 2021-22 season with “Forgotten Gems,” a 90-minute program that includes classical music taken from operas and ballets and re-appearing in popular movies, TV commercials and cartoons.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, in the Cecilian Auditorium at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
During the evening, the Sinfonietta will honor Martha Jean Nyatawa, concertmistress of 20 years, who died in April 2020. She double majored in music and mathematics at Indiana University and continued her studies at the New England Conservatory and at the Nuremberg Conservatorium.
She performed with the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for 36 years and with the Sinfonietta for more than 20. She also taught violin, viola, cello and piano to students of all ages.
Admission is $10 adults, $5 students, and free for ages 10 and younger.
