Pick up a new pair of socks and head out to the Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cecilian Auditorium at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
“Christmas at the Woods: A New Beginning” is known as the “Sock” Concert as the Sinfonietta collects new socks given by the audience to later distribute to 14th and Chestnut Community Center and the Providence Pantry in West Terre Haute. Prior to the pandemic the SPO distributed over 500 pairs of socks per year to its neighbors in need.
St. Nicholas is scheduled to arrive at concert intermission to welcome everyone and present small gifts. Free punch and cookies will be available.
Narrator will be Dr. Janet Clark, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for SMWC. She was previously chairperson and faculty member in the Department of Sciences and Mathematics where she taught courses in physics and chemistry before moving into the academic administrative role which she has held for the past 11 years.
The playlist of new and traditional Christmas music will include an original piece titled “Christmas Long Ago” and written by Dr. Tom Johnson who performs on trumpet for the Sinfonietta. Johnson is a professor of psychology at Indiana State University but also studied music at IU, ISU and the University of Wisconsin. He wrote “Christmas Long Ago” as an assignment in a music technology class. He has always loved Christmas music and wanted to write something in the medieval/modern style of Mannheim Steamroller.
Also of note, Dana Williamson has been named concertmistress for the Sinfonietta. She has performed with the Sinfonietta since 2019. She graduated with a degree in music education from Indiana State University in 2005. She formerly taught strings at Honey Creek Middle School and currently teaches violin and viola at the Terre Haute Music School.
Tickets at the door are $10, adults; $5, students; free, age 10 and younger.
