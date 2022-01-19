Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is partnering with Meijer to provide relief to local families facing food insecurity through the retailer’s customer-driven hunger relief program, Simply Give.
The program encourages customers to purchase $10 Simply Give donation cards, which are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry or foodbank in the store’s community.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will benefit from donation cards purchased at the Meijer on Indiana 46 now through April 2. In addition, Meijer will double match any cards purchased on March 5 and March 26, effectively tripling contributions made on those days.
Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery also can purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.
