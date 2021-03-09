Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank has partnered with Meijer to provide hunger relief through its “Simply Give” campaign now through April 10.
West-central Indiana continues to feel the impact of COVID-19. Throughout its service area, the foodbank sees an increase in demand for food.
This campaign will help meet the needs of those struggling with food insecurity in Terre Haute and surrounding communities.
A $10 Simply Give Donation Card will be converted into Meijer food-only gift cards that the foodbank will use to purchase food best suited for the families it serves.
Double the impact by purchasing a Simply Give Donation Card on Meijer’s Double Match Days set for Saturday and April 3.
Visit Meijer at 5600 E. New Margaret Drive. For every $10 donation card purchased, Meijer will give $20 to the program.
