Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, corn, tropical fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Poutine shredded beef, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon applesauce, mini loaf, milk.
Wednesday: stuffed chicken, cheesy potatoes, glazed carrots, bread with margarine, pudding, milk.
Thursday: hot dog, mixed vegetables, cauliflower, hot dog bun, pears, milk.
Friday: meatloaf, peas, beets, bread with margarine, sherbet, milk.
