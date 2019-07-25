Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: beef and cabbage bake, Italian vegetables, corn, tropical fruit, milk.
Tuesday: chicken fiesta, broccoli, cinnamon applesauce, mini loaf, milk.
Wednesday: ribbette with sauce, cheesy potatoes, spinach, bun, pudding, milk.
Thursday: chicken Parmesan, mixed vegetables, cauliflower, pears, cupcake, milk.
Friday: chopped steak with gravy, peas, pickled beets, bread with margarine, sherbet, milk.
