Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: fish square, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, hamburger bun, flavored applesauce, milk
Tuesday: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday: chopped steak, onion gravy, cheesy potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, tropical fruit, milk
Thursday: smoked sausage, peppers and onions, roasted sweet potatoes, country blend, hot dog bun, pears, milk
Friday: spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, hot spiced peaches, milk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.