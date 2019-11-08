Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.

Monday: fish square, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, hamburger bun, flavored applesauce, milk

Tuesday: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday: chopped steak, onion gravy, cheesy potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, tropical fruit, milk

Thursday: smoked sausage, peppers and onions, roasted sweet potatoes, country blend, hot dog bun, pears, milk

Friday: spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, hot spiced peaches, milk

