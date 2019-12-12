Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday — Chili, Baby Bakers, Peach Crisp, Crackers, Milk
Tuesday — Country Fried Steak, Yams, Country Blend, Bread/Margarine, Tropical Fruit, Milk
Wednesday — Meatballs, Gravy, noodles, Green Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup, Milk
Thursday — Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Tater Tots, Apple slices, raisins, Donut Hole, Milk
Friday — Christmas Meal, Ham Loaf, Baby Bakers, Green Bean Casserole, Roll/Margarine, Pecan Pie, Milk
