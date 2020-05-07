Note: Some of the senior citizens dining sites offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties could be closed. For dining site locations still open, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Also note that menus are subject to change.
Monday: pizza, corn, cherry crisp, milk.
Tuesday: chicken patty, scalloped potatoes, green beans, bun, cookie, milk.
Wednesday: ham and beans, spinach, apple cobbler, corn muffin with margarine, milk.
Thursday: smoky links, potato pancakes, country blend vegetables, hot applesauce, doughnut hole, milk.
Friday: beef stew, biscuit, cauliflower, hot fruit salad, milk.
