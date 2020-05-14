Note: Some of the senior citizens dining sites offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties could be closed. For dining site locations still open, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Also note that menus are subject to change.
Monday: beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, cupcake, milk.
Tuesday: chicken fried chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, beets, bread with margarine, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: hot dog, cauliflower, country blend vegetables, hot dog bun, sherbet, milk.
Thursday: Johnny Marzetti, glazed carrots, berry-pear crisp, milk.
Friday: hamburger, potato tots, pickled beets, hamburger bun, pineapple, milk.
