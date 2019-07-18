Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: sliced ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, country blend vegetables, cupcake, milk.
Tuesday: sloppy Joe, potato skins, broccoli, hot fruit salad, milk.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, juice, cookie, milk.
Thursday: dill chicken, peas, cauliflower au gratin, bread with margarine, peaches, milk.
Friday: sausage links, potatoes with green beans, glazed carrots, bread with margarine, apple crisp, milk.
