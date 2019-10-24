Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: hamburger, potato tots, pickled beets, bun, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday: chicken and gravy, corn, broccoli, bread with margarine, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: sloppy Joe, potato skin, mixed vegetables, hot fruit salad, bread with margarine, milk.
Thursday: beef for manhatten, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, cherry crisp, bread, milk.
Friday: barbecued pork, potato soup, California blend, bun, pears, milk.
