Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: pork roast and gravy with potatoes and carrots, cauliflower, peach cobbler, bread with margarine, milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend, juice, Moon Pie, milk.
Wednesday: loaded tots, peas and carrots, blueberry pear crisp, milk.
Thursday: meatloaf, baby bakers, green beans, bread with margarine, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday: macaroni and cheese, ham, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple, milk.
