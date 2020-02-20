Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: ribbette with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, hot dog bun, flavored applesauce, milk.
Tuesday: beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, cupcake, milk.
Wednesday: chicken fried chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, beets, bread with margarine, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday: hot dog, cauliflower, country blend vegetables, hot dog bun, sherbet, milk.
Friday: beef and pasta casserole, glazed carrots, berry-pear crisp, milk.
