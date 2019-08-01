Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: taco meat, salsa, tossed salad, fiesta beans, tortilla chips, cobbler, milk.
Tuesday: barbecued pork, macaroni and cheese, country blend vegetables, bun, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday: cheeseburger, breaded tomatoes, broccoli, bun, pears, milk.
Thursday: sausage gravy, half a biscuit, potatoes O’Brien, cinnamon apple slices, milk.
Friday: chicken fried chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, bread with margarine, pineapple, milk.
